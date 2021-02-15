Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $208.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.