Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,624 shares of company stock worth $7,622,456. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

