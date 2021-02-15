Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 25th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,456. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

