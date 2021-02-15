ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after buying an additional 3,575,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 757,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.