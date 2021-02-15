Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $296,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.