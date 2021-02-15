Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $276.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.