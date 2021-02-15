Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $95.53 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.