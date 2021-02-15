Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $462,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 379,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,529 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.