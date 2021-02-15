Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $507,000 Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 319.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPG. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $14.17 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $706.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

