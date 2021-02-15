Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

