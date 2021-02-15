Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.