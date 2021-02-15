Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 166.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

