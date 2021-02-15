Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,395 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SLM were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.