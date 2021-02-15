Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ZURVY opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

