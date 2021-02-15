Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.62.

ZNGA stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 368,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zynga by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

