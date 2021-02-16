$0.05 EPS Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,210. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

