-$0.05 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 166,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 538,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,699. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.26.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

