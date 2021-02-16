$0.07 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Freshpet posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of FRPT opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.