-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 334,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,993 shares of company stock worth $5,484,287. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.