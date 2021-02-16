-$0.15 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNPR stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.