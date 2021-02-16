$0.23 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.46. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($6.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($6.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.