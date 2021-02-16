$0.29 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.