$0.33 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. First Bank reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

