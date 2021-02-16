$0.50 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJRD. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,576. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

