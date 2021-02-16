$0.57 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Monarch Casino & Resort also posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 6,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

