$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,813,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

