$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,957. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,131. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

