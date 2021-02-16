0Chain (ZCN) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and $564,187.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000147 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00033737 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

