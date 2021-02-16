$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.