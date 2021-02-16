$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.86. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 186,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. 31,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.