$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of BIG opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

