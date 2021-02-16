$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth $127,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 17.8% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 867,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,718. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

