$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $20,843,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. 12,057,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

