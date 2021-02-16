10,663 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. 26,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,048. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

