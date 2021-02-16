$13.60 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 533,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,926. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
See Also: Operating Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.