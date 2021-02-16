$13.60 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 533,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,926. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.