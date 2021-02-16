13,306 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.