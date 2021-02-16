1,335 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $243.97 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.