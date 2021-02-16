1,440 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $339.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.09. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

