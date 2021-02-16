1,627 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $136.07.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

