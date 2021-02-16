17,100 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.