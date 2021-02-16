17,629 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

TMHC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.