$182.69 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report sales of $182.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.90 million and the highest is $184.70 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $708.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.80 million to $710.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.48 million, with estimates ranging from $686.85 million to $694.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.08. 35,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

