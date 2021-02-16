1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.61.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,364 shares of company stock worth $40,895,144 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

