1ST Source Bank Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $223.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

