1ST Source Bank Invests $207,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

