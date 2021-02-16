1ST Source Bank Invests $241,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDU. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,761,000.

IBDU stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

