$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

