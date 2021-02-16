$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. Trane Technologies posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year sales of $13.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

