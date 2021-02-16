2,003 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE CB opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.