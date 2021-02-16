2,258 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Moderna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,949 shares of company stock worth $61,458,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

